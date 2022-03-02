Credit Suisse Group Lowers Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $118.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

Ross Stores stock opened at $89.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.02. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

