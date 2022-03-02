Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the January 31st total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:DHY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,112. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $2.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

