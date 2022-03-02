Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $286.20

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 286.20 ($3.84) and last traded at GBX 286.20 ($3.84), with a volume of 614006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308.60 ($4.14).

Several analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.17) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.17) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.50) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.77) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 445 ($5.97) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 422 ($5.66).

The stock has a market cap of £750.72 million and a PE ratio of 10.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 334.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 362.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 3.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Peter Truscott bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.13) per share, with a total value of £92,400 ($123,976.92). Also, insider Duncan Cooper bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.90) per share, for a total transaction of £29,100 ($39,044.68). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,194,000.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

