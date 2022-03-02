Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.22.

Get Criteo alerts:

CRTO opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.98. Criteo has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,918,707 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Criteo by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Criteo by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Criteo (Get Rating)

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.