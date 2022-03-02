Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 2,508 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.82. The stock had a trading volume of 353,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,467,579. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.36 and a 200-day moving average of $78.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $194.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

