Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 370.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426,451 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $15,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 17.1% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Honda Motor stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.58. 132,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,321. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.81.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

