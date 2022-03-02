Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.9% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $42,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

HD stock traded up $6.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $326.28. The stock had a trading volume of 247,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,643. The firm has a market cap of $340.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

