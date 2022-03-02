Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,427 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $14,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Fortis by 48.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 689,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,528,000 after buying an additional 224,162 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Fortis in the second quarter worth $210,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 17.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,927,000 after acquiring an additional 172,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortis stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,362. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.71. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $48.39.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

