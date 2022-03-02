Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,408 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $19,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,904,000 after purchasing an additional 852,348 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Unilever in the third quarter valued at $42,822,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 531.8% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,372,000 after buying an additional 502,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,946,000 after acquiring an additional 362,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in Unilever by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,593,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,402,000 after acquiring an additional 316,121 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.67. 193,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,189,186. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $61.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

