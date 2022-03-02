Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 490 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.72. 451,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,693,370. The company has a market cap of $106.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.04. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $87.25 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.