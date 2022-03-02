CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $250.00 at Barclays

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $323.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.63% from the company’s previous close.

CRWD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.90.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $195.88. The stock had a trading volume of 99,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.46, a P/E/G ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.20 and its 200-day moving average is $227.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $205,964.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,243 shares of company stock worth $26,600,608. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,489,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,273,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after acquiring an additional 914,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,862,000 after acquiring an additional 130,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

