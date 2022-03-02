Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by SAM Advisors LLC

SAM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International comprises about 1.3% of SAM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

NYSE:CCI traded up $5.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.95. The stock had a trading volume of 131,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,946. The company has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.