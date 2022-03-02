Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 575.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

CCI stock opened at $168.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.32. The stock has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

