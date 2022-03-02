Cryptex Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.96 Million (CTX)

Cryptex Finance (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Cryptex Finance coin can now be purchased for about $7.38 or 0.00016814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cryptex Finance has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptex Finance has a total market cap of $18.96 million and $946,566.00 worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

About Cryptex Finance

Cryptex Finance (CTX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,158 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

Cryptex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

