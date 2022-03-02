CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,224,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78,963 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in CSX were worth $95,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

CSX stock opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

