Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,499 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,010,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,539,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,685,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,671,000 after buying an additional 107,700 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.9% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,112,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,493,000 after buying an additional 1,116,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,575,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,890,000 after buying an additional 110,419 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,391,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,173,000 after purchasing an additional 202,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,673.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -8,400.00%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

