Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 254,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPG. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 425.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 48,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 48,816 shares during the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPG shares. Tudor Pickering raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities raised Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.98%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

