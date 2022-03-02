Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $417,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLT. Macquarie boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bernstein Bank cut Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.53.

NYSE HLT opened at $142.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.05 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.70 and a twelve month high of $160.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.27 and a 200 day moving average of $141.38.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

