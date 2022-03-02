Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $417,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
NYSE HLT opened at $142.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.05 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.70 and a twelve month high of $160.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.27 and a 200 day moving average of $141.38.
Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Hilton Worldwide (Get Rating)
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.