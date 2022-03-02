Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $594,000 Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,207 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,626,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391,372 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $691,137,000 after buying an additional 3,144,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,326,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 20.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,719,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,417,000 after buying an additional 7,585,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,199,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,834,000 after purchasing an additional 145,200 shares in the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Ramsey bought 33,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 16,109,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,013,085.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ET traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 142,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,944,452. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.06.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

