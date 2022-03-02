Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $759,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,988 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $51.97. 856,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,159,965. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average of $50.42. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.34 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

