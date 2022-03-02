Cullinan Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1,588.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,232 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Caterpillar by 870.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after buying an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 12,523.7% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730,257 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1,600.5% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 625,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,917,000 after buying an additional 588,627 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.06.

Shares of CAT traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,976. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

