Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 45,420 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,420 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in International Paper by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Paper has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 41.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

International Paper Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.