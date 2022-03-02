Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Curtiss-Wright in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CW stock opened at $152.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.49. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $152.97.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $145,358.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $584,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,524 shares of company stock worth $2,781,198 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

