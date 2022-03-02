Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.050-$8.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.

Shares of NYSE CW traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.46. 395,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $156.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.53 and its 200-day moving average is $130.86.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

CW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 530 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total value of $72,731.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,024 shares of company stock worth $3,143,698 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth $963,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

