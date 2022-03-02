Dana (NYSE:DAN) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $17.04 on Monday. Dana has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Dana by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dana by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Dana by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

