Danone S.A. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Danone in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.95.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danone from €51.00 ($57.30) to €56.00 ($62.92) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. Danone has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

