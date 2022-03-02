Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.90

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 34042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

DNKEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 96.00 to 100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 114.00 to 120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danske Bank A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

