Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,848,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,009 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.14% of Darling Ingredients worth $132,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAR. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 116.0% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,095 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $69,390,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 37.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,198,000 after purchasing an additional 665,713 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 280.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 681,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,965,000 after purchasing an additional 501,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 72.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,182,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,044,000 after purchasing an additional 497,508 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.90.

NYSE:DAR opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.91.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.