Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) PT Raised to $105.00 at Raymond James

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.40% from the stock’s current price.

DAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 442.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 27,135 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 452,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 30,396 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 275,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,626,000 after purchasing an additional 32,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

