David F. Welch Sells 150,000 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,357,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

INFN stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. Infinera Co. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $10.89.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,428,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,747,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,733,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Infinera by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after buying an additional 755,915 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

INFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Infinera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.