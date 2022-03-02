David F. Welch Sells 150,000 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,357,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
INFN stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. Infinera Co. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $10.89.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
INFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.
Infinera Company Profile (Get Rating)
Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.
