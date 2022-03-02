Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €10.80 ($12.13) to €9.50 ($10.67) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.48) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Shares of DVDCF opened at $10.65 on Monday. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

