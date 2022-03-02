Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Position Cut by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,022,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,287 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $23,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of DAWN opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 43,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $619,297.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,517 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $231,188.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,547 shares of company stock worth $4,154,924 in the last three months.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

