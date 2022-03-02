DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

