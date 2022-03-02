DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.
Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25.
About DBV Technologies (Get Rating)
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DBV Technologies (DBVT)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.