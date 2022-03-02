DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.12

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.12 and last traded at $33.97, with a volume of 1975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 3.19.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCP. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 7.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

