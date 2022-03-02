Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) rose 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.62. Approximately 142,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 310,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.
The company has a current ratio of 22.45, a quick ratio of 21.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$136.54 million and a P/E ratio of -38.75.
About Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF)
