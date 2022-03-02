Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

DKL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of DKL stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,176. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.51. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.73.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 154.05% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 158,557 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,928,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,934,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

