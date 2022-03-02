DeltaChain Achieves Market Cap of $272,093.75 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded flat against the US dollar. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.27 or 0.00270647 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004304 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000603 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.52 or 0.01159097 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003212 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.