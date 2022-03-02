Denali Therapeutics’ (DNLI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.84. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.04.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $99,568.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $329,527.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,636 shares of company stock worth $3,280,357. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after acquiring an additional 32,070 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 20,390 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,697,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 13,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

