Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Shares Gap Up to $1.37

Denison Mines Corp (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.37, but opened at $1.42. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 124,977 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50 and a beta of 1.86.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

