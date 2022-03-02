DerivaDAO (DDX) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for $2.29 or 0.00005218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $59.82 million and $473,660.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00042444 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.09 or 0.06717294 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,947.18 or 1.00032747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00043560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00046696 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002707 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

