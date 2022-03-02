Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) Short Interest Up 477.5% in February

Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,100 shares, an increase of 477.5% from the January 31st total of 133,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 17.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dermata Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of DRMA stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. Dermata Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $6.95.
Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA)
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
Receive News & Ratings for Dermata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.