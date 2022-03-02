Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) Short Interest Up 477.5% in February

Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,100 shares, an increase of 477.5% from the January 31st total of 133,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 17.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dermata Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of DRMA stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. Dermata Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Dermata Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

