Derwent London (LON:DLN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2,986.00

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,986 ($40.06) and last traded at GBX 2,986 ($40.06), with a volume of 68206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,138 ($42.10).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($49.64) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($55.01) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($49.64) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.23) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,539.78 ($47.49).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 64.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,329.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,462.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 53.50 ($0.72) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is 1.61%.

Derwent London Company Profile (LON:DLN)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

