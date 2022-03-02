Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $130.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CVNA. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $275.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.62.

Shares of CVNA opened at $145.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Carvana has a 12-month low of $107.50 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.66 and a beta of 2.35.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181 shares of company stock worth $45,514. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

