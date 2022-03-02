Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Price Target to $13.00

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ECVT. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. Ecovyst has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.12.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ecovyst will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CCMP Capital GP LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,830,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,519,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,519,000 after purchasing an additional 644,986 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,417,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,877 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,246,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,485,000 after acquiring an additional 401,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

