Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,500 ($20.13) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.83) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($25.09) to GBX 1,910 ($25.63) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.54) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.78) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.83) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,657.29 ($22.24).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,524.50 ($20.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £76.73 billion and a PE ratio of 17.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,614.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,532.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,198.80 ($16.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,737 ($23.31).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.31) per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 0.92%.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.60), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($735,139.00).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

