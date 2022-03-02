Dexlab Achieves Market Cap of $8.48 Million (DXL)

Dexlab (CURRENCY:DXL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Dexlab has a total market cap of $8.48 million and $110,136.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dexlab coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000367 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dexlab has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00042444 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.09 or 0.06717294 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,947.18 or 1.00032747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00043560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00046696 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002707 BTC.

About Dexlab

Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dexlab Coin Trading

