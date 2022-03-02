Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NYSE DSX opened at $4.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $444.86 million, a P/E ratio of 97.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $6.36.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 457.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 69,946 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 284.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 387,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 286,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 40.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 95.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

