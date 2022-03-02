DiFy.Finance (YFIII) Hits Market Cap of $3.06 Million

DiFy.Finance (CURRENCY:YFIII) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, DiFy.Finance has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DiFy.Finance coin can now be bought for about $392.63 or 0.00885864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DiFy.Finance has a market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $55,481.00 worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00035200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00105849 BTC.

DiFy.Finance Profile

DiFy.Finance (CRYPTO:YFIII) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2020. DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801 coins. The official message board for DiFy.Finance is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c . DiFy.Finance’s official website is dify.finance . DiFy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @dify_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DiFy.Finance is part of the larger trend of decentralized finance: an industry that is focused on building decentralized financial instruments on top of existing smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrencies. These instruments include cryptocurrency lending, insurance, decentralized exchanges and other use cases. “

DiFy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DiFy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DiFy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DiFy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

