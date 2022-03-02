DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Price Target Cut to $9.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $10.00 to $9.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DBRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $7.14 on Monday. DigitalBridge Group has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,072,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,691 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,570,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,152,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,305 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 15,003,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group (Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.