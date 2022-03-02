DILA Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DILA) Short Interest Update

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DILA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DILA stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. DILA Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $731,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

